Visitor marketing contracts move forward despite tourism authority’s budget crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is going ahead with nearly $70 million in visitor marketing and management contracts, despite lawmakers giving them no money for the next two years.

During the chaotic end of the legislative session, lawmakers approved $64 million to fix the Hawaii Convention Center’s roof, but zeroed out Hawaii Tourism Authority’s funding for the fiscal year that begins in July.

It’s not the first budget crisis at HTA.

Cuts made during the pandemic are still lingering, as was clear Tuesday when Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii President Jessica Rich came to plead for restoration of an $85,000 cut made two years ago.

“Because we help visitors in crisis ... VASH is in crisis. Our budget was cut,” she told the HTA board at a special meeting that was to discuss HTA’s budget and ongoing procurements.

Rich pointed out that along with helping visitors who are victims of crime, illness and accidents, VASH is also involved with helping authorities.

For example, they assisted when 90 people were evacuated from their hotel during barricade situation in December.

“We are a model program internationally because we take care of our tourists when something happens,” Rich said.

But with zero dollars in its upcoming budget, HTA Chair George Kam was unable to promise anything.

“We want to help support and then we have to work with the limited resources that we have,” Kam said.

With reassurance of money coming from the governor and legislative leaders, the board did decide to go ahead with three ongoing bids after a year and half delay. The largest is $38 million for marketing to the mainland until December 2025. Another is called “destination stewardship” and dedicates $28 million through May 2026.

The third contract is $2.4 million for marketing to Canada.

The board scheduled all three RFPs to be awarded to winning proposals on May 22.

“I think we’re really grateful that we have moving forward,” Kam said. “I think everybody’s going to be pleased with a pathway we have set.”

To avoid more delays, with selection process already underway, lawmakers and the governor worked out a deal to tap into a new $200 million discretionary fund. Exactly how much will be needed for HTA is unclear because the agency has some money in the bank that should cover initial payments for the contracts, Kam said.

“That’s still fluid but from our understanding, the funding is available for us to proceed,” he said.

Still, a concern for the Tourism Authority is the fact that lawmakers came very close to repealing the agency completely. So, it now has about seven months, until the next session, to justify its continued existence.

