Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game

A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California. (Source: KFMB, HANDOUT, CNN)
By KFMB staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KFMB) – A frightening moment for kids and parents at a youth baseball game in California was caught on camera Monday.

Gunfire rang out and a bullet struck the ground just feet away from children on the field.

The shooting happened at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos around 8 p.m. while 7- and 8-year-olds were playing.

The bullet bounced between first and second base and went into the dugout just after a boy walked up to bat.

Everyone ran and took cover. No one was hurt.

“It’s not something I was expecting to hear on a Monday night,” said Daniel Max, president of San Marcos Youth Baseball.

Max said the incident was too close for comfort.

“The batter before was thrown out at first so he was not on first base, which could have been directly in the path, so there were just a lot of things that lined up that were very lucky,” Max said.

The organization has more than 1,000 players, some as young as 4. All games are on pause for now.

“We are going to actually have an organization come out that specializes in these kind of situations and kind of assess the environment, and what we can add to the environment to kind of help us through these situations in the future,” Max said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is going through surveillance video and working to figure out who is responsible.

“It’s our children and our community that we’re trying to look out for and protect. Just kids playing baseball,” San Diego Sheriff’s Detective Brian Bentley said. “If someone saw something, please let us know. We take it very seriously and will follow up on any of those leads.”

The sheriff’s department said they’ll have extra patrols around the fields once games resume.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

