USGS tracking sharp rise in inflation, small flurries of quakes at Kilauea's summit

Scientists tracking Kilauea's activity swarm
Scientists tracking Kilauea's activity swarm(HVO)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volcanologists say Kilauea is not erupting but they’re tracking a sharp rise in inflation at the summit.

Scientists said the ground appears to be swollen even more than it was before the Jan. 5 eruption.

There have also been small flurries of earthquakes beneath Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, and the southern region of the caldera.

The vibrating truck being used to map the inner workings of Kilauea rolled out on the mountain on Tuesday.

The vehicle known as “Vibroseis” is sending seismic waves to nearly 2,000 sensors on the summit.

Using that data, a computer will generate a 3D image of Kilauea’s plumbing system.

The image is expected to take about 2 years to create.

