USGS tracking sharp rise in inflation, small flurries of quakes at Kilauea’s summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volcanologists say Kilauea is not erupting but they’re tracking a sharp rise in inflation at the summit.

Scientists said the ground appears to be swollen even more than it was before the Jan. 5 eruption.

There have also been small flurries of earthquakes beneath Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, and the southern region of the caldera.

HVO - Magnitude-3.8 earthquake 11 km ENE of Pāhala, Island of Hawaiʻi at 11.58 PM May 8, light shaking reported. https://t.co/34kH4vfAFT — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 8, 2023

The vibrating truck being used to map the inner workings of Kilauea rolled out on the mountain on Tuesday.

The vehicle known as “Vibroseis” is sending seismic waves to nearly 2,000 sensors on the summit.

Using that data, a computer will generate a 3D image of Kilauea’s plumbing system.

The image is expected to take about 2 years to create.

