TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to repair aging utility pole to force complete shutdown of H-2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric wants the public to know that crews will soon be working to replace an aging utility pole on the H-2 Freeway, forcing a complete shutdown of the highway over the weekend.

Work will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

This will force the closure of the H-2 Freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio, where high voltage power lines cross the freeway.

All north- and south-bound lanes of the H-2 approaching Ka Uka Boulevard will be closed during the replacement work.

The H-2 northbound on-ramp on Ka Uka will also be closed. About a mile prior to the work zone, freeway lanes will be tapered and redirect motorists to open exit ramps.

Motorists heading north on the H-2 may exit Ka Uka Boulevard and use Kamehameha Highway as an alternative route.

Digital message boards and other warning signs will be in place as well as HPD to assist with directing traffic.

