Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Quadruplets graduate from the same college at the same time

The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the University of Alabama. (KYW via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE BELL, Pa. (Gray News) - A set of quadruplets from Pennsylvania who decided to attend the same college all graduated over the same weekend, each one with a different major.

Chloe, Annagrace, Michaela and Max Hansen never imagined going to college together, but all four of them ended up falling in love with the University of Alabama for different reasons, KYW reports.

Annagrace Hansen, a marketing major, and her fraternal twin Max Hansen, a finance major, knew they wanted to attend a school in the South, according to a university news release.

When they visited the school, their sister Chloe Hansen, a criminal justice major, found the campus “beautiful” and decided to attend, too. Her identical twin Michaela Hansen, an education major, told the school they’ve “always done everything together.”

During their time at college, the three sisters lived together, while Max Hansen was just down the street.

“We made our own friends and were our own people, but we still knew everyone was close,” Chloe Hansen told the school.

The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the...
The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the University of Alabama.(Source: KYW via CNN)

All four graduated over the same weekend, one last Friday and the other three last Saturday. They are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the university.

“So, three different graduations, but it’s easier that we’re all at the same campus, same school – so, it’s very easy for my parents,” Max Hansen told KYW.

Originally from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, the quadruplets plan to return to that area to live together and start their careers.

“We are all so happy we came to Alabama, but my mom is excited to have us all home again,” Max Hansen told the college.

Among the things the siblings have missed during their time at school are their older brother, their dogs and Philadelphia’s unique food, including soft pretzels, cheesesteaks and “real pizza,” according to WPVI.

“I think the food is better in Philly,” Annagrace said.

When asked what being a quadruplet is like, the siblings told WPVI they’re four built-in best friends.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center

Latest News

The new hours would apply to Kuhio Beach, from the police substation to the sunset on the beach...
New push to close popular Waikiki beach two hours earlier than normal
The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the...
Quadruplets speak about graduating from same college
Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow
Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow
HFD investigating a car found in Kailua canal
Emergency crews respond after car goes into Kailua canal