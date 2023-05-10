Primary care physicians play an important role when it comes to teen mental health

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Besides helping teens stay physically healthy, a primary care physician’s job is to help teens stay well when it comes to their mental health.

Dr. Robert Wotring, Division Chief of Community Pediatrics and Kaua’i Medical Clinic Pediatrics Section Chief at Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Group, shares how primary care physicians play a significant role when it comes to identifying mental health issues and helping teens navigate through mental health challenges.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org or on Facebook @HawaiiPacificHealth and Instagram @hawaiipachealth.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.