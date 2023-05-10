PODCAST: More teens report poor mental health. Here’s what parents can do to help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May is Mental Health Awareness month and experts are sounding the alarm on the importance of mental wellbeing, especially in youth.

Being a teen or preteen was never easy, and now there’s a concerning rise of young people in crisis.

Recent data released this spring by the Center for Disease Control’s Youth Risk Behavioral Survey reveals within the past decade, scores of students reported poor mental health and increased suicidal thoughts.

In 2021 alone, nearly 60% of female students reported feeling persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Out of that number, 25% made a suicide plan.

Rates are up in boys, too, but about half as many are affected.

Among students, those who identify as LGBTQ+ reported feeling hopeless at a higher rate than of their peers with more than 20% attempting to commit suicide.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis or in need of emotional support, call or text 988.

As a parent, it can be difficult trying to start a conversation with your teen or preteen.

But experts say it’s a crucial time to start.

We spoke with Dr. Charmain Jackman, an award-winning licensed therapist and Founder of InnoPsych, who highlights the current state of mental health in youth and explains why it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk to their kids about emotional wellbeing.

She also provides tips and resources that parents use to open up more meaningful conversations as well as some warning signs or symptoms to look out to recognize if their child is struggling.

Her message to parents?

“Go and have the conversation. Recognize it’s going to take more than one conversation to get rid of the awkwardness you may have... and then the next thing I encourage you to do is when they share with you, just listen. Take it in.”

Mental Health Resources

Free online resources:

Learn more about the Sound It Out Campaign’s “Conversation Starter Pack” or Ad Council’s “When You Can’t Say It, Play It” project with Amazon. Both resources provide conversation starter cards and it helps you find the words you want to tell your child.

Check out the CDC’s newest resource for parents or even professionals serving youth between the ages of 11 and 17. It provides videos, articles and activities based on the best approaches for parenting teens.

Local mental health services and programs:

For those who struggle with mental illness or lives with a loved one who suffers from mental illness, learn more about support groups at Hawaii’s National Alliance for Mental Illness here.

Become a mental health advocate with Mental Health America of Hawaii. Click here for more information.

For details on Hawaii Pacific Health’s mental health services, click here.

If in crisis or in need of emotional support, don’t hesitate to reach out to:

