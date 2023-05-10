Tributes
New push to close popular Waikiki beach two hours earlier than normal

The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change...
The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change the hours.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki residents are asking the city to change the overnight closure hours for Kuhio Beach from 2 a.m. to midnight.

The goal is to limit trouble in the area. On Tuesday Night, Waikiki’s Neighborhood Board unanimously passed a resolution asking the city to change the closing time.

Rick Egged, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association, said businesses like the idea. He said it would keep people from potentially camping overnight because, businesses are often doing a lot of cleanups from debris left overnight.

He also said it would help keep trouble out of the area.

“It’s not just a homeless-related issue; it’s really an issue with potential problems like fights and drug sales and things like that occurring on the beach after hours,” said Egged. “And it just makes sense because it’s consistent with the other parks public parks in the area; Kapiolani Park closes at midnight.”

During the meeting, Honolulu Police also said they support the change.

“It would be easy for us to enforce if it was consistent until 12 o’clock,” said one HPD Officer.

But some residents think it’ll only work if more patrol officers are assigned to the area.

“If you’re going to limit the time or at least put more security in the area so you are preventing the suspicions of what they think is going to be happening in the area,” said Brittany Coffey of Mililani. “The more security, the less likely someone is going to be acting up, causing fights doing drug transactions, anything that can cause trouble.”

“More officers on the beach than 1,000% will help, honestly,” said Mishawn of Palolo. “That’s what actually helped them a little bit when they started patrolling the beaches more.”

“I know a lot of people that were doing stuff like that, and you don’t see them anymore.” The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation will decide whether to change the hours.

The beach would still reopen at 5 a.m.

