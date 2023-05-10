Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Marine Corps says it does not plan to move its century-old shooting range in Ewa Beach after state lawmakers in both the House and Senate passed resolutions calling on the military to relocate after community complaints.

Hawaii News Now was taken inside the Puuloa Rifle Range, where the military says it will be taking additional steps to address community concerns.

It also responded to the recent resolutions by lawmakers.

“We absolutely don’t want to be seen as resistant by community members or local elected officials,” said 1st Lt. Mark McDonough.

“The reality is, when asked to move, there is nowhere else to move to, and so those conversations with elected officials in the future to identify places that a training range like this could be established, the Marine Corps is completely open to that.”

There are six shooting ranges at the training facility.

One is called “Bravo Range,” which the Marines Corps say can train up to 240 Marines at once for their annual rifle qualifications.

Military officials say that’s important because 7,000 Marines on Oahu cycle through each year to complete that mandatory training. Military officials claim no other range on Oahu can accommodate all those service members.

“The readiness of the Marine Corps is incredibly important to national security. The level that our marines are trained has real implications on that national security,” said McDonough.

“In Hawaii, we couldn’t have fully trained marines without Puuloa training facility.”

Neighborhood board members say complaints about range increased after the yearly training moved from Kaneohe Bay to Ewa Beach.

The military says it can’t move to Kaneohe because different training is happening there. However, officials say they are taking additional steps to reduce the noise, including adding more sound reduction barriers and changing the speaker system used for shooting practice.

The noise hasn’t been the only concern, though. Last year, The Surfrider Foundation said it found high levels of lead detected in soil samples near the range, but the military claims those samples were taken on the property itself.

“What it showed was that lead is present on board an active firing range where the Marine Corps shoots guns that include lead bullets. So those results on their own are not cause for concern,” said McDonough.

The Marine Corps says there is lead in some of the berms used for the shooting range, and it has already begun the process of moving inland the first of four short-distance firing ranges threatened by encroaching beach erosion. The concern is that erosion could lead to possible lead contamination as the waves break on the berms.

The community’s concerns about noise and safety prompted lawmakers in both the House and Senate to approve resolutions that called on the Marine Corps to relocate.

However, it doesn’t force the military to move the range.

The Marine Corps reiterates it has no plans to move at this time, but it will continue to engage with state lawmakers and the community on ways to be good neighbors and the possibility of future relocation.

