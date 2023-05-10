Tributes
Mahalo, educators! Check out these freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week!

As a big mahalo to educators, some companies are offering freebies. Don’t forget to bring your valid school ID or pay stub if you take advantage of these offerings.

  • Jack in the Box wants teachers to start their day with a bit of liquid joy. All school faculty can get one free iced or hot coffee of any size from May 8-10.
  • McDonald’s is giving out a free medium or iced coffee plus two chocolate chip cookies to all teachers/educators all this week from May 8-12.
  • Dunkin is also providing teachers/educators with some much-needed caffeine. They’re giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee May 8-12. This promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew beverages, and you must present this coupon with a bar code, a limit of one per transaction.
  • Jamba Juice Hawaii is giving away a free pretzel or waffle with the purchase of any medium or large smoothie for teachers/educators from May 8-12.
  • Arts and Flavors of Hawaii are offering teachers/educators 30% off storewide online. Use code THANKUTCHRS at checkout.
  • Adela’s Country Eatery is offering a free drink to all teachers/educators from May 8-12.

Lastly, if you have a teacher friend, consider sending them some items on their Amazon wishlist or even a lei of gratitude, they’ll appreciate it!

