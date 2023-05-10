Mahalo, educators! Check out these freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week!

As a big mahalo to educators, some companies are offering freebies. Don’t forget to bring your valid school ID or pay stub if you take advantage of these offerings.

Jack in the Box wants teachers to start their day with a bit of liquid joy. All school faculty can get one free iced or hot coffee of any size from May 8-10.

McDonald’s is giving out a free medium or iced coffee plus two chocolate chip cookies to all teachers/educators all this week from May 8-12.

Dunkin is also providing teachers/educators with some much-needed caffeine. They’re giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee May 8-12. This promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew beverages, and you must present this coupon with a bar code, a limit of one per transaction.

Jamba Juice Hawaii is giving away a free pretzel or waffle with the purchase of any medium or large smoothie for teachers/educators from May 8-12.

Arts and Flavors of Hawaii are offering teachers/educators 30% off storewide online. Use code THANKUTCHRS at checkout.

Adela’s Country Eatery is offering a free drink to all teachers/educators from May 8-12.

Lastly, if you have a teacher friend, consider sending them some items on their Amazon wishlist or even a lei of gratitude, they’ll appreciate it!

