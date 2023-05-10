Emergency crews respond after car goes into Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people declined emergency transport to a hospital after emergency crews responded to a car found partially submerged in a canal in Kailua Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say the incident occurred at a canal at the intersection of Hamakua Drive and Hekili Street.

Officials arrived at the scene around 6:10 p.m. and reported one vehicle submerged in the canal with no occupants inside.

HFD personnel were informed that the occupant of the vehicle was in the care of EMS and declined emergency transport to a hospital.

