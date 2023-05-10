Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HFD responds after fire breaks out at a home in Kaimuki

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responds to a fire broke out at a residence in Kaimuki Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the two-story residence on Kaimuki Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke emanating from the home.

HFD says no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 6:34 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center

Latest News

The new hours would apply to Kuhio Beach, from the police substation to the sunset on the beach...
New push to close popular Waikiki beach two hours earlier than normal
Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow
Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow
HFD investigating a car found in Kailua canal
Emergency crews respond after car goes into Kailua canal
Miembros del Sindicato de Guionistas de Estados Unidos se manifiestan frente a CBS Television...
Picketing continues as writers’ strike enters second week