HFD responds after fire breaks out at a home in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responds to a fire broke out at a residence in Kaimuki Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the two-story residence on Kaimuki Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke emanating from the home.

HFD says no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by 6:34 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

This story will be updated.

