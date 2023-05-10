Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Stoke and Hypertension Awareness Month

Dr. Michael Lui, section chief of Neurology at Pali Momi Medical Center, explains how strokes and hypertension are related.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May is full of events but most importantly it’s Stroke and Hypertension Awareness Month.

Dr. Michael Lui, section chief of Neurology at Pali Momi Medical Center, explains how strokes and hypertension are related.

He also shares how to spot if someone is having a stroke.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

