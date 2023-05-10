First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will show a weakening trend into the moderate range on Wednesday. Winds over each island will become light and variable with cooling land and warming sea breezes from Thursday through Saturday. Clouds will build over island mountain and interior sections during this period of lighter winds. Northeasterly trade winds will return from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Clouds and brief showers will favor windward and mountain sections as the trade winds return to all islands through the first half of next week.

A small medium period north-northwest swell will build Wednesday night and Thursday, giving north shore surf a noticeable boost by Friday. A re-inforcing medium period north-northwest swell will arrive late Friday and Friday night, boosting north shore surf up close to advisory levels. A combination of small medium-long period south and small period southeast swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through early next week.

