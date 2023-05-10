Tributes
City to announce opening date for first phase of long-delayed rail project

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure federal funding for the rail project.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city on Wednesday will announce the grand opening date of the first phase of the Honolulu rail project.

That first phase begins in Kapolei and extends to the now-shuttered Aloha Stadium.

There are nine stations along the initial route.

The mayor has scheduled a news conference for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the opening date.

Construction of the rail line started in 2012, after years of discussion, planning and legal wrangling. And while the first phase is complete, it will take years more for the second phase to wrap up.

The second phase will extend from Aloha Stadium to Kakaako.

