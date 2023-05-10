Child’s dream comes true at Pearl Harbor thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A child’s dream came true in Hawaii thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Elliott, a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient in Southern California, got to go to Pearl Harbor and learn about what it’s like to be a pilot.

He received his Hawaiian Raptor Pilot Patch and Pilot’s coin from a real F-22 pilot.

The 15th Wing and 154th Wing hosted Elliot and his family.

They toured the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons headquarters this past weekend.

Elliott got to test out his very own pilot gear and equipment.

