Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sources: Pretrial detainee who was mistakenly released hid in attic before surrendering

Authorities said Hewett initially refused to leave his home on Anoi Road in Kaneohe, triggering a barricade situation.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pretrial detainee who was mistakenly released Tuesday morning was taken into custody hours later at a home in Kaneohe after sources say he hid in attic’s crawl space for several hours.

Officials identified the suspect as Jonathan Hewett, 38.

Authorities said Hewett initially refused to leave his home on Anoi Road in Kaneohe, triggering a barricade situation.

He surrendered about 5:10 p.m. to waiting authorities.

Sources told HNN that sheriff’s deputies found him hiding the attic’s crawl space and negotiated his surrender.

Authorities said Hewett appeared in District Court on Tuesday morning on a car theft charge. He was ordered to be detained and transferred to the Oahu Community Correctional Center, but was instead mistakenly released.

The state Public Safety Department said the mistaken release is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center
Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is going ahead with nearly $70 million in visitor marketing and...
Visitor marketing contracts move forward despite tourism authority’s budget crisis
Campbell High School's marching band needs to raise $200K in one month to go to D.C. parade.
After huge pledge falls through, marching band scrambles to raise funds for DC trip
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
City to announce opening date for first phase of long-delayed rail project
The first of 12 tiny homes that will make up a medical respite site for the homeless were...
Here’s why tiny homes are being installed just steps from the governor’s mansion