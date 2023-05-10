Sources: Pretrial detainee who was mistakenly released hid in attic before surrendering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pretrial detainee who was mistakenly released Tuesday morning was taken into custody hours later at a home in Kaneohe after sources say he hid in attic’s crawl space for several hours.

Officials identified the suspect as Jonathan Hewett, 38.

Authorities said Hewett initially refused to leave his home on Anoi Road in Kaneohe, triggering a barricade situation.

He surrendered about 5:10 p.m. to waiting authorities.

Sources told HNN that sheriff’s deputies found him hiding the attic’s crawl space and negotiated his surrender.

Authorities said Hewett appeared in District Court on Tuesday morning on a car theft charge. He was ordered to be detained and transferred to the Oahu Community Correctional Center, but was instead mistakenly released.

The state Public Safety Department said the mistaken release is being investigated.

