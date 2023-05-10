3 Hawaii high school seniors named 2023 US Presidential Scholars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2023.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday announced the names as part of the 59th class.

The Hawaii students are among a group of just 161 high school seniors nationwide who were recognized for their achievements in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

The Hawaii scholars are:

Anabel Kinsey, Iolani School

Holden Michael Schermer, Iolani School

Vaeanui Paiarii Peck, Kahuku High School

Of the 3.7 million high school seniors, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the awards, which are determined by performance on the SAT or ACT or through nominations.

The program was created in 1964.

