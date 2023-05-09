Study: Young Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders face highest cancer death rates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Young Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPI) are the race group that experiences the highest rates of cancer death among people their age in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.

Between 2018 and 2020, NHPI between the ages of 20 and 49 had the highest death rate from any cancer compared to 20 to 49-year-olds from other racial and ethnic groups (American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Black, Latino or White), according to a manuscript published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).

“These disparities clearly demonstrate the importance of disaggregation of Asians and NHPIs from one another,” said University of Hawaii Cancer Center researcher and Hawaii Tumor Registry (HTR) Principal Investigator Brenda Hernandez.

Until recently, race reporting at the federal level in the U.S. lumped Americans of Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander ancestry all in a single category.

But because of Hawaii’s unique multiethnic composition, HTR, responsible for cancer surveillance in Hawaii, has long collected and reported these more granular statistics.

“In Hawaii, Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander ethnic communities have experienced dramatically different cancer burdens,” Hernandez said.

Last year, HTR’s Hawaii Cancer at a Glance revealed that Native Hawaiian women have higher death rates from breast and lung cancers than do women of Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, and other Asian and white races in Hawaii.

Under the leadership of its new director Naoto Ueno, the UH Cancer Center is taking a “multifactorial approach” to addressing these disparities.

This includes constructing the highly-anticipated Early Phase Clinical Research Center, which would allow UH Cancer Center researchers to conduct innovative trials in Kaka’ako.

“We are trying to establish more robust clinical research so that we can provide more clinical trials that would allow people to stay in state,” Ueno said. “We need to make a collective impact with the various stakeholders, and the UH Cancer Center could be the driving force to make these changes.”

