Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center
Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: No movement on debt ceiling in Biden meeting
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’
Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Ocean Keanaluokona Hegent, following...
Police: Hawaii Island man tied victim to propane tank, tortured him with nunchucks and knives
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M