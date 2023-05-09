Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit. (Source: Barry and Diane Summers)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A family living in southeastern North Carolina had a surprise visitor at their home last month.

A curious bear paid them a visit the morning of April 28.

Doorbell video footage submitted to WECT shows the bear walking across the front yard, up the sidewalk and onto the porch before looking around and walking away.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the neighborhood.

They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in West Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say
FILE - Denny Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden,...
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
Man, 40, dies after swimming in waters off West Oahu
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table