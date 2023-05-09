Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter the last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It’s unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson’s lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox’s ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center
Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the...
GRAPHIC: Police find woman ‘stuffed inside tote’ while investigating possible assault
A Facebook message may have cracked a 2004 murder case in Illinois.
Facebook message may have cracked murder case 19 years later