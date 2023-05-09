A Kahuku grad had dreams of playing football. Then rugby (and Ireland) came calling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During his football playing days, Roman Salanoa was a standout at Kahuku High School.

He was a big kid with an impressive highlight reel. But on his way to a college scholarship, another sport came calling.

“I went from signing with a junior college in football to signing again with a rugby team in Lindenwood, Missouri,” he said.

That decision was just the start.

He is now 25 and lives in Ireland, where he plays the rough and tumble game of professional rugby.

“It’s just full on smacking into each other,” he said. “But there’s a lot of different techniques that go along with it. There’s a lot of pressure in the scrums.”

The North Shore native of Samoan, Hawaiian and Italian descent plays for Munster, a team in the United Rugby Championship. The URC is one of Europe’s three professional rugby leagues.

Matches are played in sold-out stadiums and the competition on the field is fierce.

“Yeah, we play at a high level of rugby,” he said.

He’s played at that high level for six years after successfully making the big adjustment from living on Oahu to living in the south of Ireland.

“I grew up in a small town so you really only know what’s there. Then you move to another country and you get exposed to a whole new lifestyle, a whole new mindset,” he said.

His rugby reputation is on the rise. This year, he was invited to participate in advanced camps that serve as the gateway to competing on the international level which is the highest in rugby.

“I’m also very lucky with that as well. I’m very grateful,” he said.

There are perks that come with the career of a pro athlete. The pay is good and he gets to see the sights. Besides Ireland, matches take him to France, Italy, Wales, England, Scotland and South Africa.

Living abroad has even snuck into his vocabulary.

“I say lads instead of the boys, or cheers instead of thank you,” he said.

Roman graduated from Kahuku in 2015. He tries to keep up with the Red Raiders football team, but it isn’t easy when you’re 7,000 away in a foreign country.

“Luckily there’s a few aunties and uncles from back home who livestream it on Facebook,” he said.

After this rugby season is over, Roman and his girlfriend Roisin Willis will visit Hawaii so he can catch up with his family and friends, and give his body a break.

He can’t wait.

“Shoutout to the 808. Let’s go!” he said.

Rugby has a long history in the 50th State, but it wasn’t even a blip on Roman’s radar back in high school. Fortunately, a rugby coach saw his potential, and now he’s in the big leagues.

