Suspect charged after allegedly brutally beating man with nunchucks, knife

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Puna man has been charged following a violent assault in Keaau last Friday.

Authorities said Ocean Keanaluokona Hegent is charged with assault and kidnapping.

Officials said Hegent is accused of brutally beating a man he tied to a propane tank inside a home.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. last Friday.

According to HPD, a 43-year-old man was brought to the Keaau Fire Station in a private vehicle and was found with severe injuries about his head, face and body.

Before being transported to the hospital, police said the victim told officers he had been punched and kicked in the face, head and body, as well as stabbed various times. He identified Hegent as the suspect.

Authorities later located and arrested Hegent at a residence on 18th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau.

Detectives conducted a search warrant on the residence and recovered various knives, nunchucks and a rope.

Police say Hegent used the nunchucks and a knife on the victim and even and threw a chair at him.

The victim remains hospitalized with a broken nose and eye socket, officials said.

Hegent’s bail is set at $85,000. He remained in custody pending his initial court appearance on Monday.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Zenas.Pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov.

