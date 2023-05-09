Tributes
Surfers get ready to hit the water for this year’s Adaptive Surfing Championships

Access Surf Championships 2023
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for a crowd of international surfers in Waikiki this week as the 2023 Adaptive Surfing Championships gets underway in Waikiki.

The championships start Wednesday at Kuhio Beach.

Surfers from 18 countries gathered for the opening ceremony this afternoon at Duke’s statue.

The Competition runs through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and athletes will compete in 17 divisions.

“It’s very important because we’re serious competitors but more than that, we’re family and we love each other in or out of the water,” said adaptive surfer Quinn Waitley.

Access Surf Executive Director Kara Short says the event is about empowerment.

“It’s about athleticism... and it’s also about friendship, love and camaraderie,” she added.

Hawaii is one of 3 stops on a new pro tour for adaptive surfers with $70,000 in prize money.

