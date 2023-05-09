Tributes
Scores march on Molokai Ranch, saying access to culturally important lands was blocked

A contentious debate over land access on Molokai Ranch is resurfacing nearly five decades after it was first put in the spotlight.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Some residents on the Friendly Isle say it’s history repeating itself.

Over the weekend, more than 100 Molokai residents gathered to march on Molokai Ranch, demanding open access to the private land in order to reach areas of cultural importance.

The ranch is owned by a Hong Kong-based firm and run by Molokai Properties Limited. Its general manager told Hawaii News Now that a gate was put in place to deter unauthorized hunting vehicles from accessing the land.

Native Hawaiian Activist Walter Ritte says a similar protest was held in 1975 and the issue was resolved.

On Saturday, protesters marched again and cut a lock that had recently been placed on the property’s gate.

“We were using this beach and all of a sudden a gate goes up and blocks our access once again,” Ritte said.

“The reason they put the gates up is to allow hunters to come to Molokai and pay for hunting.”

Molokai Properties Limited says they are respectful to the community’s cultural needs and allow for residents to schedule times in advance to visit the area.

It also expressed disappointed with what it calls misinformation and the property damage from the protest.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

