Report: Over 20 Fentanyl arrests made in last 4 months on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police made 22 Fentanyl arrests in just the last 4 months.

That’s according to new data in the Hawaii Police Department’s latest monthly report released on Monday.

The data also shows most of the arrests were in West Hawaii.

In all, officers recovered nearly 600 pills and 400 grams of the synthetic opioid — which is 50 times more potent than heroine.

Authorities said criminal drug networks are mixing the synthetic opioid into illegal counterfeit pills and selling them as legitimate prescription pills.

HPD said it will continue to issue monthly updates on fentanyl stats, including arrests and the quantity recovered. They say it will be similar to the department’s weekly DUI stats media release.

“By proactively issuing monthly statistics on fentanyl arrests and the amount of fentanyl recovered, Big Island residents can monitor the department’s commitment to eradicating this drug from our communities,” said Chief of Police Benjamin Moszkowicz.

“What’s more, people can keep track of accurate data themselves, rather than relying on rumors or potentially misleading claims.”

For fentanyl safety tips, how to recognize fentanyl poisoning and more, click here.

