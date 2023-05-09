Tributes
Public input sought on street parking issues in Downtown Honolulu, Oahu neighborhoods

By Casey Lund
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parking is — and likely always will be — an issue in downtown Honolulu and in plenty of other Oahu neighborhoods.

But now, the public has a chance to share their thoughts, concerns and ideas to make things better.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Rep. John Mizuno will be hosting a town hall Tuesday night with representatives from the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

The event will facilitate a community discussion regarding residential street parking in Kalihi Valley and Oahu as a whole.

They will also discuss a new bill aimed at amending the City’s restricted parking zone program.

Here are the town hall details:

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 @ 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the cafeteria of Ka’ewai Elementary School (1929 Kamehameha IV Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819)

