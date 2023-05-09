Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: School nurse killed in hit-and-run accident; suspect sought

Lynette Laine, 60, was a school nurse who police say was killed in a hit-and-run accident.
By WKYT News Staff, Mariah Congedo, Jeremy Tombs and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A school nurse in Kentucky has died after she was hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Lexington Police Department said the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Lynette Laine. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a letter sent to parents, Laine was the school nurse for Rise STEM Academy for Girls for the past two years.

WKYT reports Laine spent more than 40 years in health care. A former colleague said she had a big personality and loved her students like she did her family.

“The students would see her beyond needing the medical services. They would come in just to be greeted and talk to her and give her a hug,” Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall said Laine was dedicated to her job and was an example of just how important a school nurse is.

“They are some of the only people in health care that these kids will connect to,” Hall said.

In a message shared with families of the students, the director or Rise STEM Academy for Girls said, in part, that the school was “heartbroken by this devastating loss for our school and community.”

“Her unwavering commitment and caring approach have earned her the respect and admiration of staff, students and families alike,” the message said.

Hall said one of the families’ biggest concerns right now is finding out what happened. Police are continuing to look for the person responsible.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in West Oahu
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Man arrested for alleged unprovoked assault on 79-year-old woman
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Visitor, 26, seriously injured after falling roughly 15-feet from Mokulua Islands
Ala Moana Center is Hawaii’s largest open-air shopping center.
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center

Latest News

Scores march on Molokai Ranch, saying access to culturally important lands was blocked
Scores march on Molokai Ranch, saying access to culturally important lands was blocked
During his football playing days, Roman Salanoa was a standout at Kahuku High School.
A Kahuku grad had dreams of playing football. Then rugby (and Ireland) came calling
Young Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders experience highest cancer death rates among their...
Study: Young Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders face highest cancer death rates
In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Posts show mall gunman researched attack, had Nazi tattoos
From a crumbling wall to a beautiful terrace, an outreach of compassion
For a Hawaii Marine, this act of kindness from a fellow vet was nothing short of ‘beautiful’