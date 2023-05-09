Man, 40, dies after swimming in waters off West Oahu

MOKULEIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 40-year-old man has died after swimming in waters off West Oahu, officials said Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the shoreline near the Jeep Trail in Mokuleia just after 6:30 p.m.

It isn’t yet known what happened but the Honolulu Fire Department says the man “experienced a medical emergency after coming out of the ocean.”

It took first responders over half an hour to arrive and bystanders had already begun CPR.

HFD airlifted the man to a nearby landing zone but officials said he had already died before Emergency Medical Services could take over.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement.

The cause of death remains unclear at this time.

This story may be updated.

