HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waikiki Aquarium is inviting ocean lovers to help remove litter along the Waikiki coastline and surrounding beaches and parks during a coastal cleanup event on Friday.

Buckets and tools will be provided to participants upon check-in, and all collected rubbish will be weighed at the end of the event.

Make a splash and keep Waikiki clean: Join the coastal cleanup with Waikiki Aquarium (Waikiki Aquarium)

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water and reef-safe sunscreen. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cleanup is scheduled to take place at the Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registration is required.

For more information or to register, check out the Waikiki Aquarium’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.