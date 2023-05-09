Make a splash and keep Waikiki clean: Join the coastal cleanup with Waikiki Aquarium

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waikiki Aquarium is inviting ocean lovers to help remove litter along the Waikiki coastline and surrounding beaches and parks during a coastal cleanup event on Friday.

Buckets and tools will be provided to participants upon check-in, and all collected rubbish will be weighed at the end of the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water and reef-safe sunscreen. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cleanup is scheduled to take place at the Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registration is required.

For more information or to register, check out the Waikiki Aquarium’s website here.

