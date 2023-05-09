Here’s why tiny homes are being installed in a Health Department parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of 12 tiny homes that will make up a medical respite site for the homeless were installed Tuesday in a parking lot at the Health Department ― just steps from the Governor’s Mansion.

The project is part of a bold effort to put so-called kauhale, or tiny home villages, in the Capitol district.

Officials say they hope to open the medical respite site early next month.

It’s designed to take in homeless people after they’ve been discharged from a hospital in the urban core.

In addition to the tiny homes, the kauhale will include a nurse, 24-hour security and hygiene facilities.

James Koshiba, the governor’s coordinator on homelessness, noted that the tiny homes are designed to be temporary. “It is designed to address a gap in our current systems that discharge medically frail people back into homelessness,” he said, adding that there’s work underway to open respite beds in other facilities.

The tiny homes are about 110 square feet and have electricity.

