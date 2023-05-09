Tributes
For a Hawaii Marine, this act of kindness from a fellow vet was nothing short of ‘beautiful’

From a crumbling wall to a beautiful terrace, an outreach of compassion(Courtesy Mike Mazzone)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This is the story of an act of kindness ― from one veteran to another.

Recently, Fritz Mccallister grew concerned about the deteriorating garden walls in his backyard.

They were cracked and in desperate need of repair. But when he called around, the estimates were too high.

And he couldn’t do the work himself: He suffers from the effects of Agent Orange from his service. He was almost ready to give up when he found a company that was willing to help.

Specifically, Mccallister spoke to Mike Mazzone, owner of Statewide General Contracting and Construction.

Mazzone was a fellow Marine, who served during the late 80s.

The businessowner made his way to the Mccallister home and what he saw moved him.

He noticed the devastating effects Agent Orange has had on Mccallister, a once-strapping Marine who did three combat tours and was likely exposed to the deadly chemical while deployed to Phu Bai in North Vietnam.

“It got to me seeing Fritz and the condition that he was in, I couldn’t take any money from him,” said Mazzone.

Mazzone assembled a team of volunteers and was able to get building materials and other supplies donated by Foundation Building Materials to fix Mccallister’s crumpling garden walls.

“I just felt, brother Marine, we’re going to take care of him and fix his wall,” said Mazzone.

The vet was deeply touched by Mazzone’s generosity and outreach.

“It was beautiful,” said Mccallister.

