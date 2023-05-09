First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, lighter winds with drier conditions tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of enhanced moisture is expected to increase trade wind showers through Tuesday, with breezy trade winds prevailing.

Drier trade wind weather should move back in Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the trades gradually easing to moderate levels.

A shift to a land and sea breeze pattern is expected Thursday, with this pattern lingering into Saturday. Light winds will keep showers near the coast at night and over interior and leeward areas each afternoon.

A front will enter the northwest islands late Saturday and shift down the island chain Saturday night through early next week.

The current small, long-period south swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. A new small swell is expected later tonight.

A moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Thursday will likely cause surf to increase along exposed north facing shores through Friday to near advisory levels.

The locally strong trade winds will keep choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores through Tuesday.

