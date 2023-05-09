Community leaders hit the streets to distribute Keiki Day newspapers (for free)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a three-year hiatus, Keiki Day is back and community members are hitting the streets Tuesday morning to distribute special edition newspapers — for free!

Newspapers are being distributed until noon.

Hawaii nonprofit Parents and Children Together partnered with Honolulu Star-Advertiser to celebrate the return of Keiki Day.

The special edition newspapers feature original artwork and stories from student winners of the Keiki Day Creativity Contest themed “Inspire Hawaii’s Future.”

“This is an opportunity to highlight Hawaii’s youth,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of Parents and Children Together.

After a three-year hiatus, Keiki Day returns to Honolulu with free newspapers for keiki and their families full of artwork, stories and opportunities.

This year’s event is different from previous years when newspapers were sold for $1 each.

Kusumoto says providing newspapers at no cost is meant to be a reminder of the vital role the community plays in ensuring that all keiki have opportunities for bright futures.

The public is encouraged to visit downtown Honolulu to pick up a free copy of the special edition paper and show support of Hawaii’s keiki.

Newspapers will be distributed at select Honolulu businesses and at the following intersections while supplies last:

Bishop and King streets

University Ave and King street (UH athletics)

Special edition newspapers will also be delivered to schools across Oahu filled with games and activities for keiki and community resources for families.

