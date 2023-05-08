Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in bathroom at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Ala Moana Center.

Sources say a 26-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom of Ala Moana Center early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. and has been classified as first-degree sex assault, said sources.

Sources say the victim reported that a man followed her to the bathroom by the Mai Tai bar. Once inside the bathroom, the suspect allegedly choked her and sexually assaulted her.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Ala Moana’s PR company, Stryker Weiner & Yokota, for comment and is waiting for a response.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This story is ongoing.

