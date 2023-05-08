Tributes
What you need to know before you head to that open house

We chat with a local mortgage lender House of Finance about what that means for homebuyers in Hawaii.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest fed rate hike will likely mean higher interest rates for consumer debt, including home loans.

Local mortgage lender House of Finance Vice President Clarice Casamina spoke to Sunrise Weekends about ways they are helping clients navigate the current real estate market.

“My honest advice to a lot of our buyers is to do a full consultation. I understand it’s scary, right? Like, these are documents, it’s all of your financial documents. And it’s a feeling of vulnerability. But if I’m going to be honest with you, our clients that do the best are the ones that are prepared,” Casamina said.

“So they’re the ones that do a full consultation, you know, with your financial documents, pay stubs, W-2, tax returns, and you bring in these documents will pull your credit and having a big, having a full credit analysis along with an income. You know, income analysis really helps our buyers understand what their buying power is, what their options are in the market, what types of loan programs they have available to them. And it really helps them understand whether or not now is the time for them to buy, you know, or what types of work they might have to do in order to get them in a position to buy. But being prepared allows you to really, you know, adapt to the market, which is not going to wait for you. And so doing whatever you can do it and make sure that your credit is tip top and at its best, that will make hundreds or hundreds of dollars of a difference in a monthly payment for you compared to if you know you’re not paying attention to it or if you’re maxed out on credit cards,” she added.

