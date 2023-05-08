Tributes
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches

Consumers plan to spend $274 per person, a record high for Mother’s Day
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - Consumers plan to spend more than $35 billion on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Flowers and cards are the top gifts, per the NRF survey. That’s why experts recommend you call local florists as far in advance as possible to find the best price.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app Eventbrite, said their research shows tickets to a live event or an experience are another popular idea, with Mother’s Day events on their platform having doubled since 2019.

“The idea is that mom can get out of the house for a live event. Think a jazz concert or an experience where she can go out and get out with her family, her friends, her significant other, like a pizza tour or a cooking class,” Bigham suggested. “These are the types of experiences, not just concerts, but those are great too, that mom can do on her special day.”

Bigham also said homemade gifts are trending right now. She suggested searching for painting or floral arranging classes in your city or town.

