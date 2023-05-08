Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 26-year-old visitor who fell about 15 feet and sustained multiple injuries while on Mokulua Islands on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say they received a 911 call around 12:40 p.m. reporting the incident.

Authorities say lifeguards quickly responded to the scene via jet ski and secured the patient within minutes.

Officials say the injured man was then transported to Kailua beach, where onshore EMS took over with medical treatment.

EMS said they transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.