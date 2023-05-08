Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall

Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 26-year-old visitor who fell about 15 feet and sustained multiple injuries while on Mokulua Islands on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say they received a 911 call around 12:40 p.m. reporting the incident.

Authorities say lifeguards quickly responded to the scene via jet ski and secured the patient within minutes.

Officials say the injured man was then transported to Kailua beach, where onshore EMS took over with medical treatment.

EMS said they transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Likelike Hwy. crash on June 12, 2019
State to pay $26M over closed runaway truck ramp tied to multi-vehicle crash
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities capture Milton Kapule who fled furlough facility
Authorities capture inmate who fled furlough facility
Hilo standoff
Hilo woman recalls encounter with police standoff suspect who had invaded her home
Rainbow Warriors volleyball takes on UCLA, in search of third-straight National Championship
UCLA gets a four-set win over UH to claim 2023 Men’s Volleyball National Championship

Latest News

Chef Noguchi says, “as a cook, you’re in charge of morale health. You gotta make sure people...
Hokulea crew members learn food prep for 4-year Pacific voyage
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Hokulea crew members learn food prep for 4-year Pacific voyage
Hokulea crew members learn food prep for 4-year Pacific voyage
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu