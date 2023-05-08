Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

A massive snake infestation was discovered in the walls of a house by a first-time home buyer in Colorado.(Source: KMGH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By Colette Bordelon KMGH
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) – Owning a home can be very stressful, but a first-time home buyer in Colorado discovered a massive snake infestation in the walls of the house.

After weeks of looking at homes, Amer Hall knew a home in Centennial was the one she wanted when she walked inside.

Her family and their two dogs moved in at the end of March. But settling in has taken more time than she thought.

Their dog found a snake in the back of her garage, but that was just the beginning. Hall said there were more hidden in the wall.

She hired a snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den somewhere underground and they’ve been living there for at least two years.

“My kids and I are afraid to sleep in our beds,” Hall said. “We’re afraid to use the restroom because snakes may come out of the toilet.”

She’s not sure when, or even if, that feeling will ever go away.

“It’s rough. I’m 42 years old, and this is my first home. I’ve worked my whole life for it, and I can’t enjoy it. My kids can enjoy it. I’m scared to death,” Hall said.

Hall said she wants to rip up the concrete and find out where the reptiles are before she can escape from the snake saga that’s her new home.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in West Oahu
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Visitor, 26, seriously injured after falling roughly 15-feet from Mokulua Islands
Organizers say about 3,000 people came out to the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival on Saturday.
After a 5-year hiatus, the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival returns

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Pohoiki Boat Ramp
Public asked to weigh in on future of Pohoiki Boat Ramp on Hawaii Island
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Chaminade University commencement
Joy abounds as graduation season kicks off in full swing
A girl crawls under the train with her backpack.
As rail profits soar, blocked crossings force kids to crawl under trains to get to school