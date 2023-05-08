Ocean users urged to stay out of Kailua Bay waters; warning signs posted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are urging ocean users to stay out of Kailua Bay waters as repeated tests show alarming levels of bacteria.

Kailua Bay is popular stretch of beach among residents and visitors alike. Surfers, sailors, paddlers, swimmers and more are in the water every day.

Due to its high recreational use, a water quality advisory remains in effect and warning signs have been posted.

The City has been regularly testing the area since early April after heavy rains.

The public is advised to avoid the highlighted area due to elevated bacteria levels in effluent discharges from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (Department of Health)

Repeated tests have shown elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria near the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Enterococcus is a bacterium used as an indicator of waterborne pathogens.

Officials tell us two readings on April 28 and May 1, were more than six-times the limit set by the Department of Health.

Avoid the waters at all times until signs warning signs have been removed, authorities said.

Warning signs will remain up until the advisory is lifted and coastal waters have returned back to normal.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.