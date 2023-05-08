Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ocean users urged to stay out of Kailua Bay waters; warning signs posted

Warning signs are posted along the water (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Warning signs are posted along the water (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are urging ocean users to stay out of Kailua Bay waters as repeated tests show alarming levels of bacteria.

Kailua Bay is popular stretch of beach among residents and visitors alike. Surfers, sailors, paddlers, swimmers and more are in the water every day.

Due to its high recreational use, a water quality advisory remains in effect and warning signs have been posted.

The City has been regularly testing the area since early April after heavy rains.

The public is advised to avoid the highlighted area due to elevated bacteria levels in effluent...
The public is advised to avoid the highlighted area due to elevated bacteria levels in effluent discharges from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant(Department of Health)

Repeated tests have shown elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria near the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Enterococcus is a bacterium used as an indicator of waterborne pathogens.

Officials tell us two readings on April 28 and May 1, were more than six-times the limit set by the Department of Health.

Avoid the waters at all times until signs warning signs have been removed, authorities said.

Warning signs will remain up until the advisory is lifted and coastal waters have returned back to normal.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in West Oahu
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Organizers say about 3,000 people came out to the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival on Saturday.
After a 5-year hiatus, the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival returns

Latest News

EMS: Woman suffers serious burns in overnight 2-alarm blaze
HFD: Cause of 2-alarm house fire in Makiki remains undetermined
New video released by the military shows the AFFF spill in November.
Military blames toxic fire suppressant spill at Red Hill facility on ‘human error’
The city will begin a months-long project to repair several sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown.
Major road rehab project to close several major streets in Downtown Honolulu
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to bring more pleasant conditions through Tuesday