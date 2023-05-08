Tributes
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Kapolei in March, according to authorities.

Officials say the incident occured March 3 at 7 a.m. in the Barber’s Point area.

Police say the victim’s mother reported the alleged assault to the authorities.

Officials say the victim was able to positively identify the suspect who was later located and arrested without incident on May 6 at 11:45 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect is currently in custody pending an investigation.

The story is ongoing.

