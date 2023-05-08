Major road rehab project to close several major streets in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to embark on a major road rehabilitation project in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.

Several of the major streets in the area will be undergoing renovations, including:

Bishop Street

Adams Lane

Fort Street

King Street

Punchbowl Street

Richards Street

Pali Highway

Some of the improvements planned include:

Reconstructing asphalt roads and pavement markings

Adjusting manhole covers and utility access boxes

Reconstructing existing concrete curbs and gutters

Resetting existing lava rock curbs

Installing vehicle loop detectors

Making modifications to traffic signals and signs

The work will be seven days a week, initially during daytime hours.

On May 22, the work will expand to include night-time and overnight hours.

Construction work is expected to run on the following schedule:

Construction Days Construction Times Monday - Friday 12:00 am - 7:00 am*

8:30 am - 3:30 pm +

6:00 pm - 11:59 pm* Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm +

6:00 pm - 11:59 pm* Sunday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm +

12:00 am -11:59 pm* + Daytime construction hours beginning 05/08/2023

* Nighttime construction hours beginning 05/22/2023

Drivers in the area should expect delays and possible detours. Roadway signs remain posted.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Road improvements will take place on Adams Lane, Bishop Street, Fort Street, King Street, Pali Highway, Punchbowl Street, and Richards Street, as illustrated above. (City and County of Honolulu)

