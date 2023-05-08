Major road rehab project to close several major streets in Downtown Honolulu
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to embark on a major road rehabilitation project in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.
Several of the major streets in the area will be undergoing renovations, including:
- Bishop Street
- Adams Lane
- Fort Street
- King Street
- Punchbowl Street
- Richards Street
- Pali Highway
Some of the improvements planned include:
- Reconstructing asphalt roads and pavement markings
- Adjusting manhole covers and utility access boxes
- Reconstructing existing concrete curbs and gutters
- Resetting existing lava rock curbs
- Installing vehicle loop detectors
- Making modifications to traffic signals and signs
The work will be seven days a week, initially during daytime hours.
On May 22, the work will expand to include night-time and overnight hours.
Construction work is expected to run on the following schedule:
|Construction Days
|Construction Times
|Monday - Friday
|12:00 am - 7:00 am*
8:30 am - 3:30 pm +
6:00 pm - 11:59 pm*
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm +
6:00 pm - 11:59 pm*
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm +
12:00 am -11:59 pm*
|+ Daytime construction hours beginning 05/08/2023
* Nighttime construction hours beginning 05/22/2023
Drivers in the area should expect delays and possible detours. Roadway signs remain posted.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.
