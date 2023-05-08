Tributes
Major road rehab project to close several major streets in Downtown Honolulu

The city will begin a months-long project to repair several sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to embark on a major road rehabilitation project in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.

Several of the major streets in the area will be undergoing renovations, including:

  • Bishop Street
  • Adams Lane
  • Fort Street
  • King Street
  • Punchbowl Street
  • Richards Street
  • Pali Highway

Some of the improvements planned include:

  • Reconstructing asphalt roads and pavement markings
  • Adjusting manhole covers and utility access boxes
  • Reconstructing existing concrete curbs and gutters
  • Resetting existing lava rock curbs
  • Installing vehicle loop detectors
  • Making modifications to traffic signals and signs

The work will be seven days a week, initially during daytime hours.

On May 22, the work will expand to include night-time and overnight hours.

Construction work is expected to run on the following schedule:

Construction DaysConstruction Times
Monday - Friday12:00 am - 7:00 am*
8:30 am - 3:30 pm +
6:00 pm - 11:59 pm*
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm +
6:00 pm - 11:59 pm*
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm +
12:00 am -11:59 pm*
+ Daytime construction hours beginning 05/08/2023
* Nighttime construction hours beginning 05/22/2023

Drivers in the area should expect delays and possible detours. Roadway signs remain posted.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Road improvements will take place on Adams Lane, Bishop Street, Fort Street, King Street, Pali Highway, Punchbowl Street, and Richards Street, as illustrated above.(City and County of Honolulu)

