Main line break triggers water outage for Lahaina businesses, elementary school

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials said a broken water line has triggered a water outage for businesses and a school in Lahaina.

The main water line break happened on Front Street and is impacting about 20 businesses as well as King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

The county Department of Water Supply said a water outage is in effect from 12:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

The department said the water line break was caused by an old pipe.

Officials said Front Street is closed between Shaw and Prison streets.

For emergency repairs and updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Supply at (808) 270-7633.

