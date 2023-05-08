Tributes
Joy abounds as graduation season kicks off in full swing

Chaminade University commencement
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s officially grad season!

Thousands flocked to Honolulu and Waikiki to celebrate their loved ones as hundreds of college students accepted their diplomas.

For the first time in seven years, Hawaii Pacific University saw their largest graduating class fill the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday with a total of 604 graduates.

Happening on the same day, the University of Hawaii at West Oahu held their commencement at the Stan Sheriff and Chaminade University celebrated 625 graduates at the Waikiki Shell.

Among the 625 graduates, a mother of five.

Linda Yoshimoto put higher education on hold while raising her children. She ended up enrolling while three of her kids were in college, too, including one at Chaminade.

Yoshimoto earned a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology, with a minor in history while also working as a Bank of Hawaii branch manager. The bank paid 100% of her tuition through its “College Assistance Program,” or “CAP.”

Up next, high school graduations. For a full list, click here.

