Here are 11 must-have local Mother’s day gifts

Mother's Day is right around the corner. Are you stumped for the perfect gift for the woman who has everything?

We asked you on Instagram for your must-have Mother’s Day gifts, and your recommendations were incredible.

1. Mixed Raw Honey set from Waialua’s HiHoneyFarm

The queen bee in your life will love this mixed raw honey set from HiHoneyFarm. If your mom is more adventurous, book a tour and honey tasting at the farm.

2. Coffee from Lion Coffee

Treat your mom to a taste of aloha and a little morning pick-me-up.

3. Get your mom a house cleaning from Kini Cleaning

Give your mom the ultimate present of a clean house! Kini cleaners offers house cleaning, window cleaning, and carpet cleaning. Bonus points if you treat your mom to brunch, while the house is being cleaned.

4. Lei, bouquet and more from Lulu’s Lei + Bouquet

Lulu’s Lei + Bouquet has an assortment of gifts and floral arrangements for the mom who has everything. Flowers or lei will always be a big hit.

5. Adorable travel bag from Kuuipo Collection

Aloha Collection makes a variety of unique, durable bags for the mom on the go.

6. Handmade lei from you from Hawaii Flower Lei

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones made by you with love. Get all the supplies here to make her the perfect lei.

7. Car detailing at Lehua Auto Detailing

Some moms live in there car, bouncing back from sports practice to work to recitals, and more. Spoil your mom by getting her home away from home completely detailed. She will LOVE this.

8. Candles from Fire + Sol

What mom wouldn’t love an incredible Hawaii-made candle? Fire+Sol makes all their cruelty free, soy-wax candles in Kailua-Kona.

9. Lei T-shirt from Mahina Made

Your mother will absolutely one of these lei t-shirts from Mahina Made. They come in a variety of styles.

10. Hairclip from MoxieBrandHi

What better way to say “Happy Mother’s Day” than this Mama hairclip from MoxieBrandHi.

11. Beautiful loaf of bread from Hawaii Bread Co.

This bread may look too beautiful to eat, but trust us that your mom will think it’s delicious. Hawaii Bread Co. also sells bread starters if your mom is interested in making her own.

