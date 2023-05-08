First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to bring more pleasant conditions through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday. Rather dry conditions will prevail today, with a band of moisture expected to increase trade wind showers late tonight and Tuesday.

The trades will ease Tuesday night and Wednesday, with drier trade wind weather moving back in. A shift to a land and sea breeze pattern is expected Wednesday night, with this pattern lingering into next weekend.

Light winds will keep showers near the coast at night and over interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A return of light to moderate trades and windward focused showers is possible by the end of the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain up into Tuesday, then lower Wednesday through the second half of the week as the trades relax locally and upstream.

A combo of small southeast and southerly energy moving through with background level surf anticipated through the rest of the week.

A moderate medium-period north-northwest swell is expected beginning late Thursday with a peak expected Friday night through the weekend.

