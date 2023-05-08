Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds, more passing showers for Monday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Breezy trade wind conditions will continue for the first part of the week. Breezy to locally windy conditions will be possible with easterly trades of 15 to 20 miles per hour bringing some passing showers, mainly to windward and mauka areas.

Around late Tuesday into Friday, we’re anticipating lighter trade winds and drier conditions as a cold front passes to the north of the islands. The trades may be light enough to allow for some pop-up showers in sheltered leeward areas.

At the beach, surf on south shores will remain a little higher through Monday but will steadily decline. Choppy waves are expected to continue for east shores with the strong trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through mid-week, when a moderate sized, medium period northwest swell will give a slight boost around Thursday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted through 6 a.m. Monday Sunday for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

