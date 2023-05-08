Filipino artists showcase paintings, weaving and heritage collections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filipino artists based in Hawaii and recognized internationally for their work recently showcased their collections at the Filipino Community Center.

Big Island artist Iris Viacrusis hosted a week-long exhibit of Filipino textiles and hand-woven materials of indigenous tribes and religious influences across the Philippines.

“The collection is called Habi at Baro, meaning weaving and clothing. So each minor group from the Philippines actually have their own specific colors and styles and patterns,” Viacrusis said. “I hope that more Filipinos would actually be engaged to actually be animated and be proud of their heritage so people will get to see our wonderful colorful culture.”

Leni Acosta Knight was among the artists taking part in a silent auction and benefit at the Filipino Fiesta on Saturday.

On Friday, May 19, at 5 p.m., the cancer survivor known for her “classical realism and abstract expressionism” paintings, is hosting a fundraising event at Island Brew Coffeehouse in Kakaako for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children’s new Cancer and Infusion Center, which she says “will offer the latest technology and treatments for pediatric, breast, and gynecologic cancers, as well as auto-immune and neuromuscular diseases, and other conditions that require lifesaving infusions.”

The event will feature a fine art exhibit, silent auction, drinks and charcuterie, an interactive live body painting with guest fine artist and master sculptor Ruben Aira, Jr.

From Knight’s Facebook page: “Approximately 5,000 patients annually visit the Kapiolani Medial Center for various therapies including chemotherapy. We are pleased to announce our commitment to serving the community by hosting a fundraiser with the goal of $50,000. This benefit will support a $20 million fundraising campaign to build the Martha B. Smith Cancer & Infusion Center at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children. The new center will be the first of its kind, specialized in cancer care for both women and children and will serve patients from across Hawaii and the Pacific.”

Tickets available online and at Island Brew Coffeehouse locations. To donate, click here.

