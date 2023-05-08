Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old in West Oahu
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in West Oahu
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Man arrested for assaulting 79-year-old woman in Downtown Honolulu
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Surfer recovering after serious injury at Waikiki beach
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Visitor rescued from Mokulua Islands after 15-foot fall
Organizers say about 3,000 people came out to the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival on Saturday.
After a 5-year hiatus, the Wahiawa Pineapple Festival returns

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to bring more pleasant conditions through Tuesday